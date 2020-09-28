Kremlin urges to immediately stop combat actions in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Kremlin continues watching the situation very carefully

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia demands that combat actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone should be immediately stopped, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“We continue watching the situation very carefully. We believe that combat actions must be immediately stopped and the process of settling the conflict as well as the consequences of the recent deterioration should switch to the political and diplomatic sphere,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that it was vital to stop combat actions rather than to “sort out who is right and who is wrong.” “Russia has always held an equally weighted position and this stance allows Russia to use its influence and its traditionally friendly relations with both sides in order to iron out this conflict,” Peskov said.

https://tass.com/politics/1205857