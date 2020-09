Fifteen more Armenian servicemen are fallen

Fifteen more Armenian servicemen were fallen during Sunday’s battles against the adversary. This was reported by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Ministry. They are:

Sasun Nersisyan, born in 2002

Khoren Khachatryan, born in 1983

Armen Grigoryan, born in 1984

Yuri Aghasaryan, born in 2001

Garik Achemyan, born in 2002

Gevorg Galoyan, born in 2001

Gurgen Abrahamyan, born in 2001

Gor Yaravyan, born in 2002

Hovhannes Apozyan, born in 2000

Aren Hovhannisyan, born in 2002

Haykaz Beglaryan, born in 2000

Erik Gabrielyan, born in 1979

Gurgen Hayrapetyan, born in 1988

Artur Movsisyan, born in 1981

Vazgen Mikhaelyan, born in 1998

Sixteen Armenian casualties were announced Sunday.

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.

