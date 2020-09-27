Russia calls for immediate ceasefire at Karabakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

“According to existing information the situation at the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone abruptly escalated. Intensive fire is taking place from both sides at the entire length of the line of contact. Reports on casualties are coming in. We call on the sides to immediately stop the fire and start negotiations to stabilize the situation,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed.

