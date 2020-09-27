Putin, Pashinyan hold phone conversation

At the initiative of the Armenian side phone conversation took place between the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



The leaders of the two countries discussed the sharp escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.



The Russian side expressed serious concern over the resumption of large scale military actions.

The importance to undertake all the necessary efforts not to allow the further escalation of the confrontation as well as the cease of the military actions have been stressed, Kremlin reports.

