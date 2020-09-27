Dutch MP condemns Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of the Netherlands Joël Voordewind condemned the attack launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

“I hope Armenia will receive an international support, the attack will be condemned and stopped”, the Dutch MP said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by AnetaHarutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1028976/