Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani reports about controlling Vardenis-Martakert highway

The statement, released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, alleging the Azerbaijani army has established a control over Vardenis-Martakert highway, is not consistent with reality, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported.

