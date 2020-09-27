Armenia PM meets with leaderships of MOD and Armed Forces

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Ministry of Defense where he had a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan and Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan.

The top officers of the Armed Forces presented the operative situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s hostilities on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border, as well as the punitive actions that the Armenian Armed Forces are taking to restrain the adversary’s actions and adequate actions.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the sole objective of the Armed Forces of Armenia is to achieve victory, and as always, all Armenians stand with the army.

