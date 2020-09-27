16 soldiers killed, over 100 wounded in Artsakh amid fresh Azerbaijani attack – initial data

According to preliminary data, 16 servicemen of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army have been killed in the fresh Azerbaijani attack on Sunday, Artsakh Deputy Defense Minister Artur Sargsyan told a news conference.

More than 100 Armenian soldiers have been injured since the adversary launched massive offensives along the entire line of contact early on Sunday, he said.

According to the official, the Armenian side has shot down three Azerbaijani helicopters, around 20 UAVs, included armed drones, 30 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Heavy battles continue along the contact line, he added.

The Artsakh Defense Army is fulfilling its tasks with high responsibility, Sargsyan said, adding the moral and psychological state of the military personnel is stable at the moment.

“I am convinced that we will succeed in forcing the adversary to beg for another ceasefire and peace,” he stressed.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/27/Artsakh-Azerbaijani-attack/2368572