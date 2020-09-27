10 servicemen killed in Nagorno-Karabakh offensives, top national security official says

The secretary of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) National Security Council on Sunday reported 10 servicemen’s deaths in the recent frontline offensives provoked by Azerbaijan.

“To the best of my knowledge, 10 servicemen were killed in the offensives targeting Artsakh,” Samvel Babayan told reporters in Stepanakert.

He also addressed the reports on civilian casualties. “We have civilians, including even children, among the injured. We are not concealing anything; it is a war,” he said.

