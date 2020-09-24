EU provides Armenia with 30 million Euros for mitigating COVID-19 consequences

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the proposal to sign a 30 million euro financing agreement with the European Commission. The agreement aims at assisting Armenia in its COVID-19 response and mitigating the negative consequences of the pandemic in healthcare, social and economic sectors.

“This is an exclusive project aimed at assisting the government’s anti-crisis measures for resisting the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, according to the agreement it is envisaged to implement a medium-term socio-economic recovery project for eliminating the consequences of COVID-19, and we have already started the works. But this will relate to the 6 million drams, not to the 24 million AMD. I think that these sums will be transferred to the state budget in the nearest times. I want to state that this is one of the projects for eliminating the consequences of COVID-19, currently we are discussing with our EU partners two more projects, and we will present our final agreements over them to the government”, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

