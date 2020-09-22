Composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian shares his memories of independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian shares his memories of independence in his congratulatory letter to Hayastan official account on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

The composer tells that in August 1991, Prime Minister Manukyan invited him to his office. “He was concerned that only 30% of the people will say “yes” to Independence on September 21, and my help was needed in that direction. And I returned to the Philharmonic, organized a number of concerts in various cities, big or small, and started the “campaign” of independence up to the September 19th big concert, organized in Aram Khachaturian Hall, calling and encouraging the people to vote for “yes.” I asked the mothers not to let their family members come home until they vote for “yes.” I invited people to come out on the streets, leave their homes, celebrate in the streets, have fun, and get ready to vote “yes” on September 21. And so it happened. There was a lot of enthusiasm. On September 21, 30% turned into 95%. International observers came to my office to express their congratulations and gratitude. And I was happy that the Armenian Philharmonic and I together were able to create that enthusiasm and say “yes” to independence. And now I wholeheartedly congratulate you. I wish you to keep our holy and young independence and let it grow for centuries. And one day, we will be able to restore Greater Armenia. Amen”, the composer said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=729616960927654&extid=SYwjuvg5HfMg4YuS

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1028357/