Kim Kardashian ‘has divorce from Kanye West planned out’

Kim Kardashian is reported to have a divorce from husband Kanye West ‘planned out’ following a tearful launch to his presidential bid and a number of bizarre Twitter rants

Will Twigger

The showbiz super couple’s marriage is said to be on the rocks following some turbulent months, which have included Kanye’s launch to his presidential campaign and a number of Twitter meltdowns.

At his South Carolina campaign rally in July, Kanye told a deeply personal story claiming he and Kim had wanted to abort eldest daughter North before Kim changed her mind and determined to have the child.

The admission is said to have rocked the couple’s marriage, but they are believed to have been trying to make it work by spending time together on a series of holidays.

The showbiz super couple’s marriage is said to be on the rocks following some turbulent months, which have included Kanye’s launch to his presidential campaign and a number of Twitter meltdowns.

At his South Carolina campaign rally in July, Kanye told a deeply personal story claiming he and Kim had wanted to abort eldest daughter North before Kim changed her mind and determined to have the child.

The admission is said to have rocked the couple’s marriage, but they are believed to have been trying to make it work by spending time together on a series of holidays.

The showbiz super couple’s marriage is said to be on the rocks following some turbulent months, which have included Kanye’s launch to his presidential campaign and a number of Twitter meltdowns.

At his South Carolina campaign rally in July, Kanye told a deeply personal story claiming he and Kim had wanted to abort eldest daughter North before Kim changed her mind and determined to have the child.

The admission is said to have rocked the couple’s marriage, but they are believed to have been trying to make it work by spending time together on a series of holidays.

It’s said Kim is ready to divorce Kanye (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Now an insider has told New York Post gossip column Page Six is still considering whether to end her marriage.

A source told the publication: “Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

The couple are parents to North is now seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two and Psalm, one.

It’s reported Kim is waiting for Kanye to get through his latest episode before beginning their divorce (Image: Getty Images for Sean Combs)

It’s been a turbulent few months for the pair

Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder, and recently had another Twitter meltdown in which he filmed himself peeing on one of his Grammys and shared a journalist’s contact details.

He also addressed a tweet to daughter North which read: “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN. WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

It’s not the first time the rapper and entrepreneur has stirred controversy on the site.

They share four kids together (Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

(Image: REUTERS)

Following the tearful launch to his campaign for the Oval Office, he released a barrage of now-deleted tweets that made a number of claims.

These included the claim that he was seeking divorce from Kim and suggesting that she’d been unfaithful with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

Meek Mill denied the suggestion, branding it “lies.”

Kanye wept as he recalled wanting to abort his eldest daughter (Image: REUTERS)

Kanye cried during his campaign launch (Image: REUTERS)

He also accused Kim and her mum Kris of being “white supremacists” and compared Kris to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Kanye publicly apologised to his wife, while Kim has urged compassion for Kanye’s mental health after what was reported to be a bipolar episode.

Mirror Online has contacted reps for Kim and Kanye for comment.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/kim-kardashian-has-divorce-kanye-22715947