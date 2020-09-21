Bloodless Picked Opening Night Film by Lunenburg Doc Festival

Cultural Impact Foundation (CIF) has announced that its first project, Bloodless: The Path to Democracy, commissioned to multiple award-winning filmmaker, Bared Maronian, about the pivotal events that led to Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, is the winner of the Indiedance Film Festival 2020 Best Producer and Best Documentary Feature!

Bloodless was also placed as a Vitruvian Award winner at the Davinci International Film Festival.

Bloodless is quickly gaining recognition and interest in the global film community. The next film festival that will be featuring Bloodless, albeit virtually for health precautions, is The Lunenburg Doc Fest, Nova Scotia, Canada, as the opening feature movie on Thursday, September 24, 6:00pm EST/3:00pm PST. Lunenburg is a prominent festival that can qualify Bloodless in Canada’s most prestigious film awards.

To attend the virtual showings of Bloodless at the Lunenburg Doc Fest, and watch live, one time streaming need to purchase a ticket at the price of $4. Participants will have an opportunity to vote for Bloodless for an audience award. The showing will be flowed by a live Q & A with Bared Maronian.

