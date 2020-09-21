An Update About AYF Camp During Wildfires

The recent wildfires plaguing Southern California have burned hundreds of thousands of acres, forced thousands to evacuate and even caused structural damage to many homes and buildings. One of these fires, named the Bobcat Fire which began in the Angeles national forest and threatened the communities of Valyermo, Wrightowood, Victorville to name a few, had begun getting dangerously close to AYF Camp, about a mile and half away at one point Friday evening. Mandatory evacuations were announced by the County of Los Angeles Fire Department. At this time the wind has shifted the fire away from the campground and it seems that AYF Camp and its structures are safe for now. The AYF Camp Board, which oversees the activities and facilities of the AYF Camp, is closely monitoring the situation and has been in constant contact with the Fire Department and Department of Forestry personnel.

Friday evening the Fire department had begun using the AYF Camp grounds and facilities as a staging area for the many crews being dispatched around the area to fight the fire from spreading. At one point fire engines were stationed throughout the Camp preparing to protect the structures. Through Social Media outlets the Board issued gratitude to the Fire Department “Thanks to all the Wildland Firefighters that are helping keep our Camp safe!”

Established in 1977, AYF Camp Big Pines has become the premier Summer Camp for young Armenians throughout the Western United States. Servicing over 1,000 kids each summer, AYF Camp runs over 8-weeks during the summer and rents out its facilities to various groups and community organizations during the year. The AYF Camp Program is dedicated to serve the Armenian youth through cultural, athletic, educational and camping activities.

