Catholicos of All Armenians to establish day of blessing for lawyers

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan, and chairman of the Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan.

The purpose of this delegation’s visit to the Catholicos of All Armenians was to request the establishment of a day of blessing for lawyers.

Davtyan, Vardazaryan, and Zohrabyan stressed the need for such a blessing day to be established for lawyers as well, which, according to them, shall greatly contribute to the fulfillment of their professional duty.

The Catholicos of All Armenians, in turn, lauded this initiative.

