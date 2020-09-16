Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag

PanARMENIAN.Net – Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and the building of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the capital of the United Arab Emirates will light up in the colors of the Armenian flag to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the country’s independence on September 21.

The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.

it was reported earlier that the Armenian flag will be raised in front of Ottawa City Hall on September 21, while Niagara Falls will be lit up with the colours of the Armenian tricolor.

