Armenian pianists win Odin International Music Competition

Pianists Lilit Mkrtchyan and Nune Asatryan won the Odin International Online Music Competition in Estonia. The Armenian participants won in the “four-handed piano” category. As Nune Asatryan told ANM, the video for the online competition was recorded at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory during the lockdown.



The musicians performed Grig’s 2 symphonic pieces by E. Greig and excerpt from P Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker”.



Lilit Mkrtchyan and Nune Asatryan work at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory. This is not their first participation in international competitions. 2010 The duo took part in E. Greig international competition in Oslo.

