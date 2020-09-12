Harout Pamboukjian and Razmik Mansuryan Honored At Consulate

GLENDALE—An outdoor reception was held at the Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening to honor prominent artists Harout Pamboukjian and Razmik Mansourian.

“As the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, this is an opportunity for us to pay tribute to the two renowned Armenian artists,” said Armenia’s Consul General to L.A, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian.

Attendees of the event with Harut Pamboukian and Razmik Mansuryan

“Cultural diplomacy is a vehicle for us to enhance relations between people and nations. In that context, the music is of special importance, as it transcends national and linguistic boundaries. The living legend Harout Pamboukjian and the beloved artist Razmig Mansuryan with their songs and distinctive art left an imprint on our national culture. That is being continued in California as an important national mission. Harout Pamboukjian and Razmik Mansuryan are worthy of highest awards, but the top reward is the people’s love for their art,” added Baibourtian.

Ambassador Baibourtian presented Pamboukjian and Mansuryan with the “Hamo Sahyan” medal awarded to them by the Hamo Sahyan Poetry Center for their contribution to the Armenian art.

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian presents awards to Harut Pamboukian (left) and Razmik Manuryan

According to center’s director Nairi Sahyan, the awards were supposed to be presented to the artists in Armenia. Due to the pandemic, the awards ceremony was organized by the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, because, according to Consul General Baibourtian, it was a great opportunity to officially honor the two icons of the Armenian musical culture.

While presenting the awards medals to Pamboukjian and Mansuryan, Ambassador Baibourtian highlighted the importance of further strengthening the bonds between the homeland and the Diaspora through such initiatives.

After expressing their gratitude, Pamboukjian and Mansouryan performed for the reception attendees. Representatives of the local Armenian community were present at the event.



