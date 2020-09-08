Lukashenko to give long interview to renowned Russian-Armenian journalist

Renowned Russian-Armenian journalist Margarita Simonyan—who is the chief editor of the English-language television news network RT and of the state-owned international news agency Rossiya Segodnya—told RIA Novosti that she will interview Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday.

“The interviews will be conducted by [journalists] Anton Vernitsky, Yevgeny Rozhkov and Roman Babayan, and me,” Simonyan added.

