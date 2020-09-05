The doors of the Ara Guler Museum in Constantinople reopen with a new exhibition

The new exhibition titled “In the Same Dream” will open its doors to art lovers starting from September at the Ara Guler Museum in collaboration with the Doğuş Group which has a significant contribution to the field of culture and art.

The new exhibition, which will last until February 28, 2021, features the intellectual works of history, the written works of Ahmet Hamdi Tanpnar, and the photos of master Ara Guler, who immortalizes the visual images of history.

Art lovers will witness a story from Constantinople, where reality and fantasy are intertwined with the new book and exhibition.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/72325/the-doors-of-the-ara-guler-museum-in-constantinople-reopen-with-a-new-exhibition