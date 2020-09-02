President Arayik Harutyunyan addresses congratulatory message on Artsakh Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Independence Day of Artsakh.

“We have created this important state holiday together, thanks to the joint efforts of all Armenians, the great responsibility towards our Homeland, the memory of our ancestors and the future of generations, thanks to our courage and bravery. We have created it having in mind the dream of having a free, independent and happy country. Today our people are on the path to implementing that dream. I am sure we will pass this path successfully because we are building, developing and protecting our mother land by creating necessary conditions for the dignified life of our citizens. We will do that instead of the fallen heroes of our people. This is the sacred duty of all of us.

Eternal glory to all our fallen heroes thanks to whom this holiday became a reality.

Long live the Republic of Artsakh.

Long live the Armenian people!” reads the President’s congratulatory message.

September 2, 2020, marks the 29th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly known as the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

On this day in 1991, a joint sitting of lawmakers from the Nagorno Karabakh provincial council and the Shahumyan regional council proclaimed the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) within the borders of the former NKAO and Shahumyan region. The move was in line with the then-active legislation, particularly the April 3, 1990 law which entitled national autonomies to determine their status on their own.

On December 10, 1991, a few days before the official collapse of the Soviet Union, Nagorno Karabakh held a referendum, where the overwhelming majority, 99,89%, of the population voted in favor of complete independence from Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1026456/