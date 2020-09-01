Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanks Arsenal, club’s former boss

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken to Facebook to thank Arsenal and club’s former manager Arsene Wenger after the Armenian international signed a permanent deal with Roma as he terminated his contract with Arsenal by mutual consent.

“I’m delighted to announce that I have permanently joined the Giallorossi,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Arsenal, its personnel and the millions of Gunners, all whom supported me over the past year and a half. A special thanks goes to Arsene Wenger for having brought me to the club and for his trust in me.

“Now the preparation begins with my new challenge and my second year adventure in Serie A.

“I love the city of Roma, I love this club and I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals!”

Mkhitaryan spent last season on loan with the Italian side, scoring nine goals in 22 Serie A appearances as Roma secured a fifth-place finish.

