Ararat Armenia vs Fola Esch Europa League qualifier to take place in Yerevan September 17

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ararat-Armenia vs. Fola Esch UEFA Europa League 2nd round qualifier will take place September 17 at 18:00 in the Yerevan Republican Stadium, the Armenian football club said citing the draws.

The match will take place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Armenian team earlier suffered a 1:0 defeat against AC Omonia from Cyprus in the round one.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1026435/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=6e633a01e6d512127b36cbf82e892c18ac68fbc4-1599027688-0-Ab_idyD7K37RFLotrkNk6GTOTHK1aOeJ6RGUyrFFVVUbivyTdh4uO1Mp85mH3zeSwh15Qc87Y-p0OjJR4xfv_JkWcaioMMIrZ_fEls3Ac2Lv1l9lBFP-mgSg5fR087BQd18uaKtc7mPRwSMl6zVIIj0sAM5wnJPK1sMh60b0hqD6MJNVVJqCPK4Sko2pyLV1NCY6pb2leiKE9FJOOuSs8Dx6NPA2-iIy8xQuey-VdxV-Zo2btAfkevuWigfVQxyX394npwOemEW4237T2bCYRsIkt0UgJYDvKIaYdIkcLFKvy4B-BGUL8TTi27sWIJXS519QhxxJmNT5xb-2CNsYLYTQ-XqjSbDIPlT9G8h3gWQa