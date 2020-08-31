Monument to Komitas, symbol of Armenian Genocide, is desecrated in Paris

The outrageous cases of vandalism against Armenian monuments have become more frequent after the escalation of tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in July.

This time the vandals have done their dirty deed in one of the world’s cultural capitals, Paris, where they desecrated the monument to the great Armenian composer Komitas. Facebook user Anzhela Kzhdryan wrote about this on her page.

“Vandalism in the days of the coronavirus …

“In Paris, they wrote ‘It’s fake’ on the statue of Komitas symbolizing the Armenian Genocide,” she wrote, and posted the respective photo of this monument.

