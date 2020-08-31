Armenian film receives main award at Deella Lessina international film festival

Armenian film “Village of Women’ directed by Tamara Stepanyan has won the Prize for the best documentary filmad the Deella Lessina international film festival, the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia reported. The film depicts the life in a village called Lichk in Armenia where only women, children and elderly reside and where men leave 9 months of the year to Russia to work. The film narrates the story of women who endure waiting, loneliness, absence of their husband.

“Village of Women” was one of 11 films chosen out of 3,000 shows at DOK Leipzig, the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film in 2019. It was shown shown in Belmont’s Global Cinema Film Festival of Boston last year.

