Wall of a building collapse in Beirut’s Armenian neighborhood

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Part of the exterior wall of a building collapsed in Beirut’s Armenian neighborhood of Bourj Hammoud today, Arevelk reports.

According to the source, the collapse took place near the Abo Moda clothing store in Marash district.

The collapse damaged vehicles parked nearby, causing material damage. No casualties were reported.

The Police arrived at the scene to take necessary security measures.

It is assumed that the collapse was due to the tremors caused by the huge explosion in Beirut on August 4.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/08/29/wall-of-a-building-collapses-in-beiruts-armenian-neighborhood/?fbclid=IwAR0PfK-IR-b6YoEwWa4hBVADomi_nj4dbRID2RMUsOxO6JbwFC5usru2RN8