Turkish journalist speaks about Ankara Province’s Armenian cemetery targeted by treasure hunters

The Armenian Stanoz Cemetery in the Zir Valley of the Yenikent district of Sincan town of Turkey’s Ankara Province has been a target of treasure hunters for years. Turkish journalist Ozgur Ozdemir noted about this in an article, Akunq.net reported.

As per Ozdemir, even though this cemetery is located 30 km from the city center and in a second degree archeological reserve, the destruction of its graves continues.

