Cracks in walls of Armenian church in Turkey pose risk of collapse (PHOTOS)

The cracks in the walls of the Armenian Oshvank Church in Uzundere town of the Turkish province of Erzurum are causing concern to locals, Akunq.net reported.

Although a tender was announced for the restoration of the church in 2018, the renovation works have not even started.

Treasure hunters also continue to damage the church. As a result of their destruction, cracks in the church walls have caused concern to the Camliyamac district residents, who even fear that the church may collapse on the nearby mosque.

Camliyamac district head Rahmi Goz said they are fighting for the church to be renovated.

He added that in the past many tourists came to see this church, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some other circumstances, Oshvank has no visitors any longer.

