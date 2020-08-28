Pianist Eva Gevorgyan wins 1st Grand Prize at Chicago International Music Competition

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Multiple award-winning young pianist Eva Gevorgyan, a soloist at the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and participant of its YerazArt program, has won the 1st Grand Prize at the Chicago International Music Competition. She also won the Special Prize for Best performance of a work by Chopin.

The Chicago International Music Competition was held July 25 – August 25, 2020 online.

More than 400 musicians in 22 countries had submitted applications for the competition this year.

“We are very proud that Eva Gevorgyan is recording another victory internationally,” Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra General Producer Arman Padarian said, praising the talented musician’s achievements.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

