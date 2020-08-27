Joaquin Caparros called up 23 players to the national team

Armenian National team will start the preparation ahead of UEFA Nations League C league group 2 matches against North Macedonia and Estonia. In the frames of the preparations, our team will have a training camp from August 31 to September 3 in FFA technical center/football academy. The head coach Joaquin Caparros called up the following players:

Goalkeepers

David Yurchenko – FC Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan)

Anatoli Ayvazov – FC Urartu

Arsen Beglaryan – FC Urartu

Defenders

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan – FC Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus)

Kamo Hovhannisyan – FC Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Arman Hovhannisyan – FC Tobol (Kazakhstan)

Varazdat Haroyan – FC Ural Yekaterinburg (Russia)

Andre Calisir – IFK Goteborg (Sweden)

Serob Grigoryan – FC Pyunik

Hayk Ishkhanyan – FC Gandzasar-Kapan

Taron Voskanyan – FC Alashkert

Midfielders

Edgar Babayan – Hobro IK (Denmark)

Arshak Koryan – FC Khimki (Russia)

Khoren Bayramyan – FC Rostov (Russia)

Gegham Kadimyan – FC Neman (Belarus)

Tigran Barseghyan – FC Astana (Kazakhstan)

Vahan Bichakhchyan – MSK Zilina (Slovakia)

Artak Grigoryan – FC Alashkert

Angulo Wbeymar – FC Gandzasar-Kapan

Artur Grigoryan – FC Pyunik

Solomon Udo – FC Shirak

Forwards

Aleksandre Karapetian – FC Tambov (Russia)

Norberto Briasco Balekyan – Club Atletico Huracan (Argentina)

Joaquin Caparros commentedon the list in the interview to the FFA official site.

“First of all, I would like to speak about the reasons of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s absence. He spoke to me on the phone and told me that he could not join the national team at the moment. Last time he played was against Sevilla on August 6, he is on vacation nor, hasn’t trained and is not fit. Henrikh added, that he could not fully show his abilities and promised to join national team in October and make a full contribution to the team.

I spoke to Gevorg Ghazaryan and Sargis Adamyan as well. Unfortunately Gevorg is is injured, while Sargis is on his way to recover. We don’t want to risk and decided not to call them this time.

The new players were invited because they deserved it. We have watched a lot of games in the stadiums or on TV. All of them are very competetive and simplu the best in their positions. I have spoken to all of them and know everything about their abilities.

We are in a permanent touch with Armenian U-21 head coach Antonio Flores. We have a list of 60 players who are canidadates for the national team. The decision of having 2 Armenian players in the teams’ squads, made by FFA will have its positive impact as well. I think, that the list is optimal, taking into account all the circumstances.

