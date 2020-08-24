ICRC representatives visit Armenia citizen Narek Sardaryan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have visited citizen of Armenia Narek Sardaryan, who is in Azerbaijan.

“In early August, the International Committee of the Red Cross visited citizen of Armenia Narek Sardaryan, who is in Azerbaijan, and provided the opportunity to exchange family letters in accordance with procedures,” Head of Communication Programs for the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia Zara Amatuni told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Earlier, the news service of the National Security Service of Armenia had reported that on July 8, 2020 at around 11:00-12:00 resident of Nerkin Khndzoresk village of Syunik Province, citizen of Armenia Narek Sardaryan (born in 1990) got lost while grazing his cattle in the pastures of the administrative territory of Gorayk village of Syunik Province of Armenia, which borders Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It turned out that Sardaryan got confused after searching for his lost cattle and crossed over to the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic where he was captured. Sardaryan is described as a patriot, a calm and diligent person who has never had problems with local self-government bodies and law-enforcement authorities. Sardaryan has a family and children who he takes care of. Currently, measures are being taken to help return him to Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/598458.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=e7a07e6e3d6b354289b92d877ce666e30e765d61-1598294583-0-AcpQjzxgyln5XdGag9tAVDubsQ-EIWzsR3kSRHfYuB1DYxyJ-XRsKzh5brQr9yX91PhO0sj1FIxVZYOyzsgOY_8WUsct-VuPCX_4Sfq6vmyIn-CnOE-RbgP0t9YLFzz85fNx89FYqiGApqo9Wc6aBgNPr-EpJjaXUEYAkYXa1E4_B_TegzcRxCnQobpmDNUoGa5Wtuf8-muXxkdNVPRgg1-KfJTMum7jTbtpeBGvffdQ5BbbAofx1_7OpTcrV-zYzkTnCJTFP483wsD_JTwGjrvHenEqqNyTqqbgEPEOeZlBC5LeGtGmonQC1qT3abQ7EFAw75n2fzQNJpmD37CSScJjJaD9txHQB48sxm266IBs