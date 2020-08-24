Average monthly salary has increased in Armenia, says PM

In July 2020, the gross payroll of citizens working in the Republic of Armenia (RA) has amounted to 127 billion 391 million RA drams; this is the amount that was paid to the employees and for which the income tax was calculated. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“The same indicator has amounted to 120 billion 846 million drams in June 2020, whereas to 117 billion 627 million drams in July 2019.

According to the adjusted data, if the gross salary was distributed among 606 thousand 465 jobs in July 2019, and 609 thousand 302 in June 2020, then in July 2020, 613 thousand 62 jobs participated in the distribution of the payroll.

If the average [monthly] salary per job was 193 thousand 955 drams in July 2019, 198 thousand 335 drams in June 2020, in July 2020, that number has already made 207 thousand 795 drams.

Let me remind that since April 2020, the government has adopted a number of anti-crisis measures aimed at preserving jobs and preventing wage declines.

These official figures prove that these measures have been effective. I would like to remind that the above-mentioned figures were formed exclusively on the basis of the reports submitted by the economic entities, and these numbers are at the basis of the tax liabilities of the economic entities,” Pashinyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/598348.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=254a2e471a06e147e4e8e83478ba810958cbbb58-1598248904-0-AXind8wxJ8iJYVVL1lrvWosGy6y_jSWlzBObF1Zd-hpHkIRJ2fOPrOxHwcZn5px_A6PmOBllaa-3Ai3BZqTa92JAAVzub4Wh7pRGsnVnVqHAErffXQufJQj8ZYWhX6glhFgGn30QyntUvGxtRGDIhdOVNtp_Xxa-Eo2SB2q28Q1znwJHqiXzgOxC4fjL7VR2_k2hIjyQeKhjRwDmHJ_E4fqEect1jQYcUPxA_jFBiQKnz0NzdpShdsgpmrhq8_yMpx4YwIymy8zXDMOeMBG04vwQe6FBSmDo_2tVfh4MGAiq1SVekc-3La5S5rXrfmpo6YKk6WdO7tgAas55Sw4K-NcRPPQoSR-9TAoRBOlGwRkj