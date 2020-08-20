Plaque dedicated to remarkable Soviet Armenian scientist Andranik Petrosyants unveiled in Moscow

A plaque dedicated to remarkable Soviet and Armenian scientist, state figure and one of the founding fathers of nuclear industry Andranik Petrosyants was unveiled in Moscow today, which marks the 75th anniversary of the nuclear industry in Russia.

The plaque was placed on the frontal of house #31/29 on Povarskaya Street where the famous scientist lived.

In his speech at the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan underscored the importance of eternalizing the memory of the famous scientist and state figure.

“This is a very remarkable day for us Armenians. In central Moscow, we are eternalizing the memory of our renowned compatriot, outstanding scientist Andranik Petrosyants, whose life and career are integrally linked to the development of Soviet nuclear industry. Throughout his life, Petrosyants was closely linked to his homeland, was a member of the Armenian Academy of Sciences and made his significant contributions to the development of the nuclear sector in the Armenian republic and the construction of the Armenian nuclear power plant,” he said.

Chair of the Interregional Social Movement of Veterans of Nuclear Energy and Industry Vladimir Ognev, the grandson of the scientist Andrey Petrosyan and other sector-specific specialists talked about the merits of Petrosyants.

