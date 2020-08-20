ARS Successfully Continues ‘Stand with Lebanon’ Assistance Program

The Armenian Relief Society Central Executive organized the “Stand with Lebanon” benefit concert which took place on August 15․ The fundraising effort, which started immediately after the devastating explosion in Beirut has yielded $600,000.

“The Armenian Relief Society would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all those who supported this project with donations and voluntary assistance,” said ARS Central Executive chairwoman Dr. Nyree Derderian.

“The fundraising effort confirms that the collective efforts of the Armenian communities worldwide are as strong as ever. It is the power of our people that keeps us alive. The Lebanese-Armenian community thanks you,” added Derderian, who reaffirmed the ARS’ motto of “With Our People, For our People.”

“We ask you to continue to support the ARS. Continue your assistance to our brothers and sisters of Lebanon. We pledge to continue our efforts so that our community in Lebanon may rise again to its former glory,” added Derderian.

The successful artistic program was produced in cooperation with Yerkir Media TV, and the devoted participation of talented performers of both Armenia and the Diaspora.

ARS’ “Stand with Lebanon” campaign

The live broadcast registered more than 54,000 view during its live airing. The ARS extended its heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, who from a distance, kept the project going despite the many time zones involved. This team of volunteers made it possible to coordinate and broadcast the program live. The event is available to view again on both the Yerkir Media and ARS Facebook pages.

In addition to the concert fundraiser, on August 17, the very first humanitarian flight to Lebanon was organized by the ARS, with the cooperation of Code 3 Angels, a non-profit organization, and the Armenia Fund USA.

The flight was loaded with 2.5 tons of emergency items, consisting of 171 cases of medical and other needed items secured by ARS. Code 3 Angels loaned its main office to gather the items and prepare the bundles. At the same time, Los Angeles based Lebanese American organizations, Cedars Relief, American Lebanese Medical Association, and Middle Eastern Pharmacy Association (Mepha), in cooperation with Lebanese groups, helped the ARS to secure and deliver much needed medical supplies to the Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

Derderian said that they expect that over the following days, the medicine and supplies will be delivered and immediately available to those in need.

“We are hopeful that soon, with the continued assistance of Code 3 Angels non-profit organization, and the All Armenia Fund USA, it will be possible to have additional humanitarian flights to Beirut. This way we remain in constant support of mending the wounds of our people,” added Derderian.

On August 4, Immediately after the devastating explosion in Beirut’s seaport, the ARS mobilized all of its entities, and on the very same day, declared its “Stand with Lebanon” fundraising project. The funds collected are used to secure immediate help to the needs of the community. As soon as further assistance becomes available we will announce how that aid will be readily available to the community.

From the very moment of the tragedy, the Araxi Boulghourdjian Sociomedical Center of ARS/Lebanon, bolstered by the efforts of volunteers, hundreds of our community members continue to receive the medical care they need. In addition, all victims and needy elderly receive hot meals.

