Armenia PM posts photo of daughter’s baptism

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s younger daughter, Arpi Pashinyan is being baptized today.

Pashinyan posted a photo on his Facebook page and added the following caption: “Today Arpi is being baptized.”

Pashinyan also posted a video of his daughter’s baptism ceremony and wrote the following: “Arpi became Arpi-Anna.”

Only Pashinyan’s family and close relatives are attending the baptism ceremony.

