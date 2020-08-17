Yerevan Puppet theatre resumes after coronavirus hiatus

Hovhannes Tumanyan Puppet Theatre of Yerevan is set to resume with outdoor performances on August 26 after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus. As the Theatre said in a statement, the first performance is a concert programme to be played from the theatre balcony. The audience can enjoy the performance free of charge through the entrance from Sayat-Nova street. The next scheduled performances of the Theatre are on August 29 and 30, the source said.

As reported earlier, the Theatre earlier announced an intention to perform from its balcony to keep a greater than normal distance from the spectators to ensure the audience safety.

