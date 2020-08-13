Monument to Armenia army officer killed by Azerbaijan is placed in Tavush

A monument to Armed Forces Captain Sos Elbakyan, who died on July 14 by Azerbaijani shooting at the northeastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, was recently erected in Aygedzor community of Tavush Province.

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, mayor of Chinari village Samvel Saghoyan said that the monument was installed by Karen Arshakyan, head of Marmashen community of Shirak Province, who is also Captain Elbakyan’s cousin.

Also, Saghoyan posted a photo of this monument on his Facebook page and made an attached note: “Sos returned to Tavush.”

Sos Elbakyan, 28, was from Marmashen.

