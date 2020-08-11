His Holiness Aram I visits Armenian churches damaged after blast in Beirut

This morning, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia paid visits to the Armenian churches in Beirut and nearby settlements, as well as the Armenian school along with leader of the Armenian Diocese of Lebanon, Archbishop Shaheh Panosian, as well as members of the National Department and congregates.

The Supreme Patriarch learned about the damages caused by the blast in Beirut, encouraged the leader and servants of the Armenian Diocese and the members of the community to not lose hope and know that the Armenians of Lebanon will recover from all this.

The Supreme Patriarch also recalled that Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Diaspora and all Armenians are showing support to the Armenians of Lebanon.

At the end of the visit, during a meeting with the representatives of the Diocese at the Armenian Prelacy, His Holiness reminded everyone that the damages need to be evaluated as soon as possible in order to repair the damages in an organized manner.

