Councilmember Hadjinian Resigns Board Post in Protest of Sheriff’s Action

Saying he feels “insulted and disrespected,” Montebello City Councilmember Jack Hadjinian announced that he was resigning his position on the Board of Directors of the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation in protest of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s decision to host a forum to “discuss concerns within the Azerbaijani-American community.”

The online event, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon and has angered the Armenian-American community has since been cancelled.

“I can no longer support such a reckless leader as Sheriff Villanueva who continues to challenge the Board of Supervisors, and now has planned an event with a terrorist group known as the Azerbaijani Community,” said Hadjinian in a Facebook post announcing his resignation.

“The Azeris are spreading anti-Armenian propaganda and Sheriff Villanueva is giving them a platform to further extend their lies across the County of Los Angeles. I will never compromise my principles just to carry a badge or an ID card,” added Hadjinian.

http://asbarez.com/196114/councilmember-hadjinian-resigns-board-post-in-protest-of-sheriffs-action/