Workshop of renowned designer Krikor Jabotian destroyed in Beirut blast

he massive explosion at the port of Beirut has destroyed the workshop of world-famous Lebanese Armenian fashion designer Krikor Jabotian.

Photos shared by the designer on Instagram show broken glass, destroyed equipment and outfits scattered on the floor of his workshop.

Jabotian says the extend of the damages is “excruciatingly devastating” while Lebanese people are going through an unprecedented financial crisis the country has ever witnessed, besides COVID-19

“We are calling on the world to help, as the government is unfortunately impotent,” he wrote.

