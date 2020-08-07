Identities of 2 more of 11 Armenians killed in Beirut blast are determined

Hundreds of Lebanese, 11 of them Armenians, were killed in a tragic explosion in the port of Beirut on Tuesday.

The identities of two more of these Armenians have also been found out; they are Shant Hagopian, and Alice Balaian, Arevelk reported.

Earlier, the identities of nine Armenian casualties had been determined.

https://news.am/eng/news/595700.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=a030784e1f23fef7cb0bb853f60b5622b3c7534d-1596792728-0-ATCU62ZWCZFrlm0h6hG03QFHKmjPgX7xiriJANWFqXujxW6l2IR1b07ifW4j1ewJ5gjTslSQTxcCn73ETRS_5aMZNY_71WLjgWl7lb6xeQ1opkz3pP77juVdwbXnX9rkhecJphLG-vRqd4XQsJHMd0EjB-VoQ-lF_8AcfC7aWYX_FqigkBTcnoO83-ccbnUIwMoxwqnt8XOeJ9Nr8rsu6FR4mBi-tPHbO84BNuhlZHdyXkOOS4vh3u0E2KozQe3oVvC7GdOBXOFN5cVaztwUM-1AIstg_96YjfuE1d_EP3SdkATqj-9VMgexVCwcVB1xfLl2Inx1e2sTFJqAglV21qFKy6xC2GORV6U1hCsRb6gj