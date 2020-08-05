Recalling Tragic Explosions in Beirut, Pope Appeals for International Community to Help Lebanon

Urges All Faithful to Join Him in Prayer

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Recalling the horrendous and deadly explosions in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut yesterday, Pope Francis has called upon the International Community to help.

The Holy Father did so this morning, Aug. 5, 2020, his first General Audience since his annual July break, after starting a new catechesis series on healing the world.

The Pontiff’s appeal came at the audience’s conclusion. Due to COVID19, the General Audiences continue to be held privately in the Vatican’s Apostolic Library and streamed for faithful worldwide.

“Yesterday in Beirut, near the port,” the Pope recalled, “there were massive explosions causing dozens of deaths, wounding thousands and causing serious destruction.”

“Let us pray for the victims, for their families,” he urged, adding: “let us pray for Lebanon so that, through the dedication of all its social, political and religious elements, it might face this extremely tragic and painful moment and, with the help of the international community, overcome the grave crisis they are experiencing.”

https://zenit.org/2020/08/05/recalling-tragic-explosion-in-beirut-pope-appeals-for-international-community-to-help-lebanon/