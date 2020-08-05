Montreal businessman among victims of Beirut explosion

Selena RossCTV News Montreal Digital Reporters

MONTREAL — A Montreal resident was killed in Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut, CTV News has confirmed.

Nazar Najarian was among the victims of the blast, according to his daughter. Najarian was a Montreal-based businessman who had worked as an importer-exporter.

“He was just the most amazing father,” his daughter, who is in Montreal, told CTV News in a brief interview.

Lebanese media reported that a man by the same name who was killed in the blast was the secretary general of a Lebanese political party called Christian Kataeb.

Najarian’s Facebook page, which lists Montreal as his city of residence, has numerous references to his political activity in Lebanon, including a post from last week about meetings with party officials in two Lebanese towns.

Najarian’s wife was with him in Beirut but was not injured in the explosion, their daughter said. The explosion killed at least 60 people and over 2,700 more injured. The cause is still unknown.

According to Najarian’s LinkedIn page, he founded his Montreal-based company, Tetran Holding Co., in January 2013.

It “owns companies that introduce emerging European luxury brands and high-end products to the North American markets,” he wrote. The products include gourmet food and products for spas.

Najarian wrote that he was fluent in four languages and held degrees in marketing studies, accounting and commercial sciences. He also taught marketing to university students.

He also said he was a former volleyball player, an avid reader and a nature lover.

– With files from The Associated Press

Montreal resident Nazar Najarian was among the victims of a large explosion in Beirut, which left at least 50 people dead and over 2,700 injured. (Photo: Facebook)

