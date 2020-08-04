UPDATE: Massive Explosion in Beirut Damages Armenian Center

Two explosions at the port of Beirut on Tuesday had rippling effects throughout the city, with much of the city suffering damages as a result of the impact of the explosion.

The Armenian-populated neighborhood of Bourdj Hammoud is close to the port.

According to our sources in Beirut, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Shaghzoyan center there, which houses the editorial offices of Aztag Daily Newspaper and the Vana Tsayn Radio station has been damaged from the impact. No injuries and casualties have been reported.

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia toured the Bourdj Hammoud neighborhood shortly after the explosions.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister, Mohammad Fahmi, told a local Lebanese television that highly explosive ammonium nitrate, which has both industrial and military uses, was stored in the port. Reportedly, the substance was confiscated by the authorities years ago from a ship and was stored in the port.

The first explosion, might have triggered the second, larger, explosion of the chemical.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Lebanon’s Director General of Public Security also confirmed the explosion of the confiscated chemicals.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official told the BBC that his country had no role in the Tuesday’s explosion.

Lebanon’s health minister, Hamad Hasan, said there was a large number of wounded in the blast at the city’s port, according to local broadcaster LBC. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded and quoted a defense official as saying the explosion was not caused by a terrorist act.

The Lebanese Customs director-general Badri Daher also claimed an explosion occurred at chemical warehouse in the port area.

Damage to the ARF Shaghzoyan Center in Bourdj Hammoud

This is a developing story.

