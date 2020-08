Secretary-general of Lebanese Kataeb Party Najarian dies in Beirut blast

Nazar Najarian, the secretary-general of Lebanon’s Kataeb political party, has died as a result of a blast in Beirut, Imlebanon reported.

As a result of a huge blast in the port of Beirut, numerous buildings were damaged. The collapse of houses and numerous injuries are reported. The media reported at least 10 dead, but there is no official confirmation yet.

https://news.am/eng/news/595206.html