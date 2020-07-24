50 Azerbaijanis detained in Moscow for attacking Armenians

Some 50 Azerbaijanis were detained in Moscow for attacking Armenians last night, the Union of Armenians in Russia said in a statement on Friday.

“Ilham Aliyev and Bulbuloglu are doing everything possible to turn Moscow into Sumgayit,” the union said

According to the statement, the perpetrators even beat one Azerbaijani, mistaking him for an Armenian.

The Azerbaijani attackers have been charged with hooliganism and inciting ethnic hatred, the union said.

The Union of Armenians in Russia urges Armenians to be vigilant and not to succumb to provocations.

