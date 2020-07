In a Village 200 Yards From Azerbaijan

The kindergarten in Aygepar, a village in Tavush Province that borders Azerbaijan, was damaged by Azerbaijani shelling on June 16.

CivilNet’s team is on the field and talks with Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan about the situation in the region and the challenges of daily life under constant shelling. Bishop Bagrat is the primate of the diocese of the Tavush region.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/07/19/In-a-Village-200-Yards-From-Azerbaijan/390605