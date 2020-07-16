Armenian forces hit Azerbaijani tank, firing positions

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces have hit an Azerbaijani tank, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook on Thursday.

Also, the Armenian forces have destroyed the firing positions of mortar and artillery batteries that were shelling Armenian military positions and settlements, she said, sharing a video featuring the operation.

As reported earlier, the Armenian troops spotted movement of the Azerbaijani forces at around 3:40am at night. Switching to all-around defense, the Armenian units foiled the adversary’s attempted incursion, the spokeswoman said.

“After a fierce battle, the adversary was thwarted back, suffering losses,” Stepanyan added.

She said the Azerbaijani military then began shelling the Armenian border villages of Aygepar and Movses, using mortars and a D-30 howitzer. The gunfire still continues, the spokeswoman added.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan phoned Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk to brief him on the situation along the Armenian state border since the early hours of Thursday, noting that the Azerbaijani side has many casualties, both injured and killed.

