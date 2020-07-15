NATO urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to prevent further escalation

NATO urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to prevent further escalation of the conflict, James Appathurai, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, said on Facebook.

“We are following with concern the developments on the bilateral border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, involving the use of heavy weapons and resulting in the loss of lives. We echo the Minsk Group Chairs in calling upon all sides to take all necessary measures to prevent further escalation,” Appathurai wrote.

