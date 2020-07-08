US administration policy on Meds Yeghern issue has not changed, says White House

The policy of the White House administration has not changed in the issue of the Meds Yeghern (Great Crime—meaning the Armenian Genocide). The White House told this to VOA, adding that the US president has reaffirmed that the Meds Yeghern was a historic crime and that the United States stood with the Armenian people.

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany’s reference to the Armenian Genocide monument in Denver, Colorado, has been actively discussed in the American press.

On Monday, McEnany used the term “Armenian Genocide,” referring to the Armenian Genocide monument in Denver, which has been the target of vandalism. It was attacked a few weeks ago during the protests against racial discrimination.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” the White House spokesperson had said.

The source recalls that the position of the US administration on the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide differs from the resolutions of the US Congress, which were adopted last year by its two chambers—the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Armenian-American organizations have reacted to the White House spokesperson’s aforesaid words. The Armenian Assembly of America thanked—through the press—the US administration for commemorating the Armenian Genocide Memorial, while the Armenian National Committee of America said that Kayleigh McEnany’s words could be the first step towards Armenian Genocide recognition by all the bodies of US authorities.

